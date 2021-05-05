Now is the time for some spring cleaning!
The City of Sunnyside is now accepting yard sale permit applications, according to a media release posted Monday morning.
Yard sales have not been allowed in Sunnyside since July 2020 due to outside gathering restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Permit applicants are urged to follow all applicable public health guidelines: wear a mask, keep at least six feet apart, wash your hands, and sanitize surfaces and objects after they have been handled.
Outdoors, per the CDC, vaccinated residents do not need to wear a mask unless they are in extended close contact with anyone outside their household.
Under the State’s Phase 3 re-opening requirements, yard sales and other outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 persons outside your household.
If Yakima County moves back to Phase 2, yard sales will still be permitted but should observe the 15-person limit instead of 50.
