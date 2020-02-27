SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside police officers took a 17-year-old male into custody Wednesday, Feb. 26 following an investigation of social media threats involving Sunnyside High School.
The teen was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. at his home and is being held on felony harassment charges. An airsoft gun was recovered in connection to the investigation.
Bailey said the suspect in connection to this case does have a gang affiliation, but it is not know at this time if the threat were gang related.
Police determined there was “no imminent threat to the students or the school at this time,” reported Police Commander Scott Bailey.
The threats were reported to the police by school district administrators Tuesday evening forwarding on the report to the police, Bailey added.
There was no available comment from the district regarding incident.
