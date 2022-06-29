United Methodist Preschool graduated 25 students from the two classes taught by Mary Schlenker, Wednesday and Thursday nights, June 22 and 23.
The morning class held their commencement ceremonies on Wednesday and the afternoon class was on Thursday.
The Miss Sunnyside court escorted the preschool graduates to the stage while their names and future plans were announced to the audience.
The 25 United Methodist Preschool graduates are: Kamilla Andrade, Laekynn Bos, Juliana Caballero, Rome Cruz, Maverick Elliott, Kaitlyn Gardner, Melvin Johnson, Essie Martinez, Evelyn Martinez, Renesmae Martinez, Leilani Merry, Victoria Meyers, Olivia Morales, Mellody Olivo, Aislinn Rivera, Laila Rivera, Braxten Rodriguez, Zayne Rodriguez, Sophia Romero, Dominick Rosales, Julian Valdez, Parker Visser, Lillian Wattenbarger, Skyler Wise, and Alexa Zapien.
