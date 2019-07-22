WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Dan Newhouse announced the start of the 2019 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge, which is underway until Nov. 1.
All students in the 4th Congressional District are encouraged to participate, either individually or in groups of up to four. The competition submission period runs until 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. The winner will be selected by a panel of expert judges, and the winning app will be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol.
For more information about the App Challenge and submission criteria, visit https://newhouse.house.gov/services/2018-congressional-app-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.