YAKIMA — A discussion about race and racism as part of Y/Our Story, the library’s current events and community conversation series will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, Yakima Valley Libraries Central Library,102 N. 3rd St., at 6 p.m.
The session, titled “Let’s Talk About Race,” is designed to be an honest and enlightening community conversation about race and racism, with discussion led by author, former professor, and Humanities Washington speaker, Clyde Ford.
