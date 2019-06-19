SUNNYSIDE — For the past six months or so, the students in the welding program at YV-Tech have been diligently working to complete a project for the Sunnyside Fire Department.
They have retrofitted a M1078 cargo/soldier transport truck to be used as a brush fire tanker.
The final touches were made last Thursday, the last day of class as a heavy-duty hose reel was loaded onto the flatbed of the truck.
Instructor Tom Dolan said the general blueprint used for the project was a photo of another department’s brush fire truck.
“We had to cut parts off of it,” student Wendy Mancia said.
She also pointed out the addition of tool compartments under the bed of the truck.
Joseph Shields, Jacob Lucas and Blaine Hiel were credited for much of the work.
“I thought it was fun and a test of my skills,” Shields said, noting he had no prior experience with welding before starting the class last fall.
Putting to use all he’s learned was a valuable test for him while working on the project, he said.
Stating he had fun on the project was Colby Dion, who grew up around welding.
Although he didn’t do a lot of the work, he said welding the bed to the truck frame was detailed and he enjoyed it.
Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson was on hand to see the final weld on the truck. He said the truck will soon receive a fresh coat of paint and be ready for use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.