YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College has announced updated plans for Fall Quarter 2021 and the first phase of a return to on-site operations.
President Linda Kaminski announced the following plans for fall:
• The college strongly encourages students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but will not require vaccinations.
• Students, employees, and anyone visiting YVC campuses will be required to wear a mask while inside a building, regardless of their vaccination status. Everyone on campus must also observe three feet of physical distancing while indoors.
• The college will begin to phase in some additional in-person classes and some student services, while continuing to provide students with remote options. More details about on-site activities and operations being phased-in will be shared as they become available.
The announcement follows guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent proclamation covering institutions of higher education. President Kaminski noted additional on-site classes and services will follow the college’s extensive COVID safety protocols.
“The health and safety of our community is of paramount importance to us, and we will continue to carefully monitor this ever-evolving pandemic,” President Kaminski said. “But this is a welcome step for our community. Yakima Valley College is committed to removing barriers to higher education and economic opportunity, and carefully returning to on-site operations helps support our mission.”
