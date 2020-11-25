YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College will not engage in intercollegiate competition or team practices during the 2021 Winter Quarter due to Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) guidelines and Washington State’s Higher Education Reopening Plan.
All YVC athletic teams will be able to begin small group workouts during Winter Quarter. The workouts will be dependent upon the end of restrictions placed by Gov. Inslee, extending to Dec. 14.
Per recent NWAC guidelines, student-athletes will retain their eligibility regardless of whether they participate in any intercollegiate competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
For more information visit YVC’s Athletics webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.