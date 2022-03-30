YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley College’s Playmasters is looking to pursue several new Drama program directors for student lead production for this year’s Spring 2022 Festival of New Works that will be having performances May 5, 6, and 7 at YVC’s Kendall Hall Auditorium.
Directors will be able to apply their skills in facilitating and directing original short plays that have four characters or less, written by YVC students.
Whether you have experience or not, if you are a student or a community member interested in directing theatrics at Yakima Valley College you are encouraged to apply.
Please email why you are interested along with a detailed statement with your experience in directing if any, as well as a phone number that can be contacted by text message. Deadline to apply is April 4.
Drama Instructor Alicia Bickley, and Basic Stagecraft Drama advisor Ray Pritchard with be analyzing applications and can be contacted at abickley@yvcc.edu or rpritchard@yvcc.edu.
