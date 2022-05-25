Yakima Valley College is hosting an Open House at the Sunnyside Learning Center for community members to learn more about its GED, High School+ and I-BEST programs for adult learners who want to further their education.
The open house will be held Thursday, May 26 from 12 to 4 p.m. at YVC’s Sunnyside Learning Center, 2590 Yakima Valley Hwy. Refreshments will be provided.
