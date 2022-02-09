YAKIMA — This winter Yakima Valley College is excited to relaunch its popular Speakers Bureau. Are you looking for a speaker for your classroom or community organization? If so, the YVC Speakers Bureau may be able to help.
The YVC Speakers Bureau features faculty, staff and administrators who share their knowledge and expertise with the Yakima Valley community. The presenters speak on a wide variety of topics and make the material engaging, answer questions, and get audiences of all ages interested in learning more.
“The high-quality presentations available to the Yakima Valley community through the YVC Speakers Bureau are diverse and provide rich learning for students and community groups,” stated English Instructor and Speakers Bureau Lead Joy Clark. “We look forward to helping your group connect with and learn from a speaker.”
Presentation topics include art, literature, history, business, college readiness, college life, education, medicine, science, natural history, social science, and travel.
YVC presenters are available to speak at public and private schools, libraries, service clubs and organizations, historical societies, and civic and non-profit organizations at no cost. Most presentations are 30 minutes long, followed by a short Q&A session.
Biology Instructor Claire Carpenter is excited to share knowledge with the Yakima community.
“I appreciate the opportunities the Speakers Bureau has given me to connect with the greater Yakima community,” states Carpenter. “Whether I’m talking about the biology of bees or the role of gut microbes in our health, I love the chance to share my passions with interested groups.”
Speaker availability varies, depending on existing commitments – the earlier requests are made the more likely they can be accommodated. Visit www.yvcc.edu/services/speakers-bureau to learn more or to request a speaker.
