YAKIMA — Hurry out for Yakima Valley College’s Restaurant Sale.
Individuals will have two days to inspect and bid on merchandise Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All bids must be received by Wednesday, August 14 by 3 p.m. and picked up between Monday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 22.
The restaurant surplus sale is located at 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd., the former Koi Bistro restaurant, next to Taco Bell.
