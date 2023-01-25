YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s teaching winery, received multiple honors at the prestigious 2022 Great Northwest Wine Platinum Competition. YVV’s 2017 Red Backpack Red Wine received double platinum while the 2018 Dean’s List Merlot and 2017 Senioritis Red Blend each earned platinum honors. In addition, double-gold honors were presented to YVV’s 2017 Final Exam Cabernet Franc and 2018 Foreign Exchange Touriga Naçional.

All award-winning wines submitted by Yakima Valley Vintners were produced by students completing course work in YVC’s Vineyard & Winery Technology program. The wines are marketed through the program at YVC’s Grandview Campus, which houses a winery facility and tasting room. All wines submitted were judged blindly by a panel of prominent wine professionals. YVC student wines were included with all of the other commercial wineries during the competition.

