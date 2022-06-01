YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College will host its 93rd annual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. in the SunDome.
The graduating class includes 790 students ranging from ages 18 to 56. Eight of the students are veterans and 170 are Running Start students, simultaneously earning their high school diploma and an associate degree. The college will award a total of 845 degrees and certificates including bachelor of applied science degrees, transfer degrees, professional/technical degrees and certificates.
This year’s keynote speaker is Emily Washines, a scholar and enrolled Yakama Nation tribal member with Cree and Skokomish lineage. She attended Yakima Valley College before transferring to Central Washington University to earn her bachelor’s degrees in political science and public policy. She later earned a master of public administration degree from The Evergreen State College.
Graduates will also be addressed by two student commencement speakers, YVC graduates Aracely Ochoa and Lynne Geddis.
For additional details, including complete bios and photographs of the speakers and award recipients visit yvcc.edu/commencement.
