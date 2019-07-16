GRANDVIEW — Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology Program not only hosted the 36th annual Washington State Wine Competition, the program’s student-produced wines claimed five medals from among the more than 200 entries.
YVC’s Teaching Winery, Yakima Valley Vintners, 2016 A Sylem Red earned a gold medal, while the 2016 Campus Blend Red, 2016 Coyote Canyon Vineyard Primitivo and 2018 Coyote Canyon Vineyard Research Paper Roussanne all earned silver medals.
Finally, a bronze medal was awarded to the 2015 Carménére.
This brings total awards earned by Yakima Valley Vintners to more than 140.
