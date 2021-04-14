GRANDVIEW – The Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo is back on and returns to the community calendar of traditional summertime events with a limited, two-day, 4-H and Future Farmer of America livestock program, Thursday and Friday, August 12 & 13, 812 Wallace Way, Country Park Center.
Last year’s weeklong fair, typically set during the second week of August was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The most important thing is for these kids to have pride in what they do and if they can show it off and share it with the public, I think it’s very important for their life skills,” Foundation Chairperson Martina Charvet expressed during an interview on Monday, April 12.
Following local public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the variants, the scaled back fair will proceed with a goal to keep youth involved by opening its gates and offering free admission after the event was cancelled last year.
“Once you let something go, it’s so hard to bring it back,” Charvet explained. The Foundation works behind the scenes to improve the fair by enriching and preserving the agricultural traditions of the past while making it better for the future, she conveyed.
Charvet added, “We all grew up in 4-H and FFA and were able to show our animals at that fair, and we have a lot of good memories and that’s why we want to keep it strong for the next generations to come.”
To assist fairs like the City of Grandview’s Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo in making up for lost revenues over the past year and to help communities re-establish their down-home, farming quality of character, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) joined colleagues and reintroduced the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act on Friday, April 9.
“Not only do fairs give us an opportunity to come together and better understand where our food comes from, but they also serve as an economic opportunity for many of our rural communities by supporting thousands of jobs and giving farmers a way to promote their products. Fairs in Central Washington and around the country generate billions of dollars that simply cannot be replaced or recouped without the ability to operate,” Rep. Newhouse stated in a media release.
Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) introduced the bipartisan legislation, along with Billy Long (R-MO) and Mike Levin (D-CA) who also worked on the bill to provide much-needed relief grants to fairs that are unable to generate any revenue due to COVID-19.
“Having grown up going to many of our local fairs, my legislation is meant to secure their continued success and ensure that our fairs continue to play a part in our culture,” Panetta explained.
The Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act authorizes $500 million in grants to be administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). The AMS will provide the grant funding to states or state departments of agriculture based on the loss of attendance those fairs have experienced in 2020.
Foundation board member Jacob Van Pelt grew up on his family’s dairy on Sheller Road in Sunnyside, has been a lifelong 4-H member with first his sister and brother and later with his own children. He went to Sunnyside High School and began his involvement in FFA and would eventually serve on the advisory board.
“Those organizations are for rural youth and kids within the city and provided them good, safe and important skills to grow up with,” Van Pelt said. “We had a lot of those kids that went on to become Ag teachers, 4-H leaders, even a congressman. Dan Newhouse was a 4-H student at one time.”
