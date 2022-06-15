The Toppenish City Council unanimously selected Debbie Zabell as the first female City Manager for the City of Toppenish at the Regular City Council meeting on Monday, June 13.
Zabell has worked in the City of Toppenish since August 2007, starting as the Deputy Finance Director and City Clerk. She later became the Administrative Services Director in May 2019. Zabell has served as Interim City Manager since March 11.
“She is a person of integrity, who seeks and desires to use her experience and skills for the continual improvement of the city and the well-being of its residents,” said Toppenish Mayor Elpidia Saavedra.
Zabell’s contract was approved and she was sworn in as the new City Manager for the city of Toppenish.
Speaking to the council Zabell said, “I am very honored and grateful for your trust in me in leading the city and staff.”
