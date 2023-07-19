Zillah City Council adopts resolution supporting public hospital district

ZILLAH — During their council meeting on Monday, July 3, the Zillah City Council voted to approve a resolution that would give support to Proposition No. 1 regarding the establishment of a Lower Valley hospital district.
The resolution was made in order to demonstrate the city’s commitment to the health and well-being of its residents, businesses and the broader community.
“As a doctor and a resident of Zillah, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges our community faces in accessing quality healthcare services. Creating a Public Hospital District through Proposition No. 1 will create more opportunities for enhanced healthcare delivery and increase the well-being of our residents,” Mayor of Zillah, Dr. Scott Carmack said. “This is an important step towards building an even healthier future for Zillah and the other communities throughout lower Yakima Valley.”
Proposition No. 1 seeks to establish a Public Hospital District that will provide improved healthcare access, essential medical services, and advanced facilities for the residents of Zillah and the surrounding areas. The establishment of the district also aims to elect dedicated commissioners who will ensure the efficient operation and management of the district, prioritizing the needs of patients in the lower valley and healthcare professionals alike.
A petition submitted earlier this year to the Yakima County Commissioners requested that voters should have a choice on the whether the hospital district should be established. The push for the establishment of this facility came after the closure of the maternity center at the Astria Toppenish Hospital.
One concern that some voters may have regarding the hospital district is regarding funding, “Proposition No. 1 is not taxing anyone; it is simply asking do we as residents of this area agree that we should establish a hospital district and develop a plan to address healthcare needs in our community? Then we would determine how much those services will cost and how to pay for them, which all come back to the voters to decide,” Councilmember, Janice Gonzales said.
There are currently 56 Public Hospital Districts established throughout Washington state. If approved by voters in the election on August 1, the Yakima County Public Hospital District would be created and begin a transparent and collaborative process of identifying, prioritizing, and addressing local healthcare needs in communities throughout the lower Yakima Valley.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
