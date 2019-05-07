ZILLAH — The annual Zillah Community Days commences this Friday with the opening of the vendors’ booths and carnival at Stewart Park.
A 6:30 a.m. fun run will kick off Saturday’s events, followed by Lions Breakfast at the cookshack in the park.
At 11 a.m. the community parade will head down Second Avenue.
Games, food, entertainment, a beer garden, dunking tank and fireworks at dusk will be offered at the park.
The carnival will run both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.