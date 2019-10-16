YAKIMA — Following a high-speed chace through the city of Zillah which ended in a ditch on I-82, near milepost 47, Derek Brookes, 32, Wapato, appeared in Yakima Superior Court Monday, Oct. 14, facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding and driving while license suspended.
Brookes, whose prior record revealed him as a convicted felon, attempted to outrun Zillah Police, through the streets of Zillah, reaching speeds of 75 MPH, before heading first west on I-82. He then attempted to cross the median, heading east, according the court documents.
The suspect’s vehicle broke down on the shoulder of the freeway, according to Zillah Police documents submitted to Yakima Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson.
Zillah officer, who made the arrest, had observed the suspect tossing a handgun out of the front passenger window, which was later recovered by a Yakima County Sheriff Deputy.
Brookes is currently being held in Yakima County Jail on a $31,000 bond.
