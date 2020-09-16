GRANDVIEW — Zoom video conferencing users across the nation have been experiencing Zoom Bombings and Grandview High School Principal Kim Casey halted the problematic interruptions for her students so they may experience online learning as close as possible to in-class learning.
Zoom bombings are the disruptive intrusions of a locked Zoom video conference in which someone has gained the link for and interrupts the conference in often vulgar ways, causing the host to shut down the meeting immediately.
Casey stated Grandview has had very little Zoom bombings, but they have experienced it. “It’s not acceptable at Grandview. It’s a discipline item,” she added.
The high school principal conveyed that schools across the state have had this issue. In Yakima, Casey explained they have been instructing teachers on Zoom bombing drills.
“We haven’t had one in two days. We had to learn how to do it (have protocols in place) and we had to let students know that if they give out a link and we find out they gave a link out, then there’s a discipline action to go with it,” Casey emphasized.
She urged parents to be aware of what their students are saying online, watch their computer screens and see who they’re sharing information with.
“The Grandview School District is being proactive, and we stopped it, we’re sending out the message.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.