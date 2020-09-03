NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
6:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held virtually at the above date and time to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following application:
Rezone Application 2020-01, an application by the City of Sunnyside to change the zoning of the following described property from Urban Residential Agriculture (URA) to B-2 General Commercial. The property is located at 700 W. Yakima Valley Hwy, tax parcel 22102612411 described as: SP 81-77: Beginning at the Southwest Corner of Lot 1, Thence North 46'12" West, 240.73 feet, Thence North 84ø45' East, 449.86 feet, Thence South 01ø58'08" East, to the Southeast Corner of Lot 1, Thence Westerly along the South Line to the point of beginning.
The City of Sunnyside is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and issued a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this proposal on Monday August 31, 2020. Written comments concerning the environmental determination of the proposal will be accepted during the 14-day comment period, which ends September14, 2019 at 5:00p.m.
Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by 4 PM on September 15, 2020. The File on the above application is available for review by the public online.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 2, 2020
