Abel Esquivel Moya

Born to Pedro & Felipa Moya on January 21, 1938, in Falfurrias, Texas.
He moved from Texas to Sunnyside, WA in 1960 to pursue work opportunities. He soon met the love of his life Juanita Chavez at Iglesia El Calvario (Church of Calvary). The two dated for two years until they were married February 11, 1962, at Iglesia El Calvario.
He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend and meant so much to others along his journey. He was a fantastic role model to his children and a great provider to his family.
His occupation was as a beekeeper his whole adult life until he retired at the age of 65, but he did not slow down. He became a caregiver for his father-in-law and eventually became a caregiver for his wife Juanita until her passing in 2016.
He was a devout Christian who lived his belief serving God in faith, devotion, and love. He often quoted fitting Bible scriptures for his family and friends in their time of need. He was a musician with a passion for gospel music and he along with his wife Juanita would fill their church and home with joyful noise. He was a prayer warrior praying for those in need or for God’s guidance and to give thanks to the Lord for his grace. He and Juanita would often open their home to wayfaring strangers, providing a meal, clothing, or funds to assist in their path.
He was passionate about his yard and garden and took great pride in landscape gardening their home to the point of him & Juanita winning a Sunnyside Beautification award.
Children: Rennie (Kari) Moya, Jerry (Cindy) Moya, Bill (Ana) Moya, and Gwen Moya. Grandchildren: Ian (Sheena) Moya, Nicole Moya, Kiesha (Luke) Mathews, Corey Moya, Valerie Moya, Mateo Moya. Great Grandchildren: Natalee, Dominic, Jeremiah Moya & Charlotte Mathews.
Survived by his siblings, Juan Jimenez (Brother) and Lucille Salas (Sister).
Reunited in Heaven with his Wife Juanita Moya, Father Pedro Moya, Mother Felipa Jimenez, Stepfather Juan Jimenez, Brother Moises Moya, Sisters Eliza Hinojosa, Evangelina Cuevas, Hermelinda Medina, Esther Krawietz & Eudolia Moya.
Viewing and visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be at 12 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 1 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Burial will follow in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Abel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.