Abraham Ulises Peña, a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend passed in peace on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at the age 28.
Abraham was born March 22, 1991 to Alida Gomez and Jose Peña in Yakima.
Abraham attended Sunnyside High School and graduated with the class of 2009. Abraham worked at Shinn and Son Inc. alongside his brother Tomas.
He enjoyed riding his longboard while his dog/son Majin Vegeta pulled him.
Abraham cared for everyone. Our mom would get him in trouble because he would always leave the light on to make sure Vegeta wouldn’t get scared.
Abraham loved playing his PS4 online with his nephew Cesar, his brothers Jose and Tomas, and many friends. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listen to rock music.
Abraham loved to fight in MMA with Team Damage. In his words, he was the wild one of the family.
Abraham is survived by his beloved mother, Alida Gomez and father, Jose Peña, his five brothers Jose Peña (Nichole) of Kennewick, Tomas Peña of Sunnyside, Bryan Gomez (Cassandra) of Yakima, Erik Gomez of Layton, Utah; his three sister Angelica Gomez (Noe) of Richland, Gema Aguilar (Uriel) of Toppenish and Christina Gomez of Sunnyside, nine nieces and nephews, as well as Numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, grandmothers and grandfather.
He is also survived by his best friend Anthony Antrum who he considered a brother, numerous friends who all loved and cared for him and his dog/son Majin Vegeta.
Abraham is preceded in death by his Aunt Angelica Galindo, Uncle Adrian Peña and Grandfather Victor Peña.
Our family would be honored if you could attend services for Abraham.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory. 531 S 16th St. Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Apostolic Church Puerta del Cielo 1510 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside.
Burial will follow 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grandview Cemetery, N Elm St. Grandview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.