Abundio and Rosalinda Robles

On April 23, 2022, our lives were changed due to the passing of our beloved parents Abundio (Abe) and Rosalinda (Rosa) Robles.
Abe was born on October 20, 1951, the son of Francisco and Maria (Amador) Robles in Edinburg, TX. Rosalinda (Rosa) Robles was born on August 2, 1952, the daughter of Refugio and Maria (Rubalcava) Flores in Sunnyside, WA. Abe and Rosa were married January 27, 1969, in Sunnyside, WA. They made Sunnyside their home until moving to Goldendale in 1975 where they raised their four children.
Abe worked for the Goldendale Aluminum Plant for twenty-five plus years and Rosa worked at Mt. Adams Care Center as a CNA. Abe enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping, wood working, Bingo and most of all playing on the Co-Ed Family softball Team. Rosa enjoyed crocheting, floral arranging, deer hunting, Bingo and being team mom for Co-Ed family softball team.
They are survived by four children Annabelle Robles of Yakima, WA, Roy Robles Sr. (Laura) and Joe Robles (Irina) all of Kennewick, WA, Anita Smith (Jason) of Pasco, WA. Ten grandchildren Eric Daniel Estes, Daniel Ray Wilson Jr., Jazmine Ann Wilson, Jordon Eve Wilson, Alycia Marie Robles, Roy Robles Jr., Casandra Nicole Robles, Joseph Cruz Robles, Jason Charles Smith II and Genevieve Abigail Smith. Eight great grandchildren Audrey Rose Estes, Harper Estes, Aviah Lynn Spence, Mila Rose Spence, Miya Nicole Jaimez, Julian Jose Jaimez, Isaiah Mathew Robles and Serenity Marie Williams.
Abe is survived by four sisters Angie Robles, Maria Riojas (Rick), Gracie Borrego and Dora Garza. Rosa is survived by two sisters, Martha Helberg and Gloria Sanchez. They are also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Abe is preceded by in death by his parents Francisco and Maria Robles, brother Joe Robles and sister Gloria Cantu. Rosa is preceded by her parents, Refugio and Maria Flores.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. A Mass will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA. Inurnment will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Abundio’s and Rosalinda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
