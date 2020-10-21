Adolfo ‘Jimmy’ S. Almeida of Richland, formerly of Sunnyside, went to the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Richland.
Adolfo was born on Jan. 12, 1933, in Brownsville, Texas. He was a farm foreman and team lead at his retirement.
Adolfo enjoyed bird hunting and target practice. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Robert Almeida, Raul (Taffy) Almeida, Rosie Almeida, Alice (Ner) Garza, and Elizabeth Almeida. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Santiago and Emilia Almeida, his first wife Maria C. Almeida, brother Danny Almeida, sister Eva Longoria, and his second wife Maria L. Almeida.
Adolfo loved the Lord and served his church community throughout his life. He was a long-time member of Iglesia El Calvario (Sunnyside Spanish Assemblies of God).
A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S. 16th Street, Sunnyside.
The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. and a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, 7800 Van Belle Road.
Due to our current COVID-19 pandemic environment, face masks will be required at all services. Social distancing will also be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Chaplaincy Hospice or an Alzheimer’s Foundation of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.