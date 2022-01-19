Dad was a good man. He will be missed!
Adrian Luna “Dad,” passed away to be with our Lord on Saturday. He was born in Mexico and came to the USA at an early age. In his early adulthood he moved to Sunnyside, WA where he formed and raised his family. He worked hard to raise his children along his wife, our mother, who we pray he has joined in Heaven by now.
Since his parents and many siblings stayed in Mexico, he continued to travel abroad to visit family and enjoy the beauty of our culture and traditions especially during the Holiday Season (Las Fiestas En Diciembre). Adrian was very family oriented. He also had children in Mexico and always tried his best to stay connected with them and be part of their lives.
Dad was a humble and very down to earth person. He was very friendly and funny too. He was also a great cook. If he did not have a joke up his sleeve, he at least had something to teach you if you were willing to listen and learn. Or he had something to feed you if you were ever hungry around him. Although his jokes were not always the funniest, he was always trying to make people laugh and cheer up with his enthusiastic sense of humor!
He was hardly ever in a bad mood. Dad was, one of the most patient people I ever met. Patience was only one of many attributes of his personality. He also had a noticeable big and generous heart. He was always willing to help others in any way he could and cared for a lot of people in a very sincere manner.
Without a doubt, he especially loved his children and grandchildren. Dad would call his children at least twice a week just to know how we were doing... almost always, his messages or conversations would end in, “Okay, hija/hijo, que estes bien, cuidame a mi nieta/nieto y que Dios te bendiga”. Translation, “Okay daughter/son, I hope you are doing well. Take care of my granddaughter or grandson for me. God bless you.” Ultimately, Adrian was a good man. He had many extended family members in the USA as well as in Mexico.
There are many friends, siblings, nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren that will miss him!
That he may Rest in Peace in God’s glory and next to our beloved mom and many other family members. They will always live in our hearts, our memories, and our thoughts. We love you Dad!
Give Mom a big kiss and hug from all of us! Until we meet again.
Love, all your children and loved ones that are missing you already.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.