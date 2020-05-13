Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Agedita Cruz Sarmiento went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from Astria Hospital in Sunnyside.
Agedita was born on February 5, 1936 in Pharr, Texas, the daughter of Nasarita (Garza) and Manuel Cruz. Agedita was a very intelligent lady and practical in many ways having raised ten children. In her early years, she was a talented seamstress.
On June 3, 1954 she married Hipolito Sarmiento Sr. in San Antonio, Texas. She was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo.
Agedita is survived by her children, Hipolito Sarmiento Jr. (Marsha), Robert Sarmiento (Linda), Carlos Sarmiento (Terry), Isreal Sarmiento (Cindi), Martin Sarmiento (Lupe), Janie Short (Craig), Sara Gonzales (Ben), Rose Kolowinski (Adam), Norma Kelley (Robert), Elizabeth Van Hollebeke (Dustin).
She is also survived by thirty-four grandchildren, sixty-one great‑grandchildren and one sister, Belia Sanez.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hipolito Sarmiento Sr., parents Manuel and Nasarita Cruz, son Luis Sarmiento, sister Becky Saenz, brother Jose Cruz.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Agedita’s memory may contribute to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to give a gracious thank you to the Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Danko Martincic for the amazing care of our mother. He made her feel like she was the most important and only patient he had.
If you would like to sign Agedita’s memorial guest book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
