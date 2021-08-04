Alan R. Ekstrom passed away at Yakima’s Cottage in the Meadow on July 9, 2021, after living most of his 65 years in Sunnyside under the care and guidance provided by Community Living Services.
Alan was preceded in death by his sister, Lynden Feigner Walters. He is survived by two brothers: Larry Ekstrom (Renton) and Russ Ekstrom (Spokane), along with several nieces and nephews. We are all indebted to his caregivers who gave him an exceptional life, despite his many special needs.
Cremation services were provided by Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Alan’s final resting place will be with his parents at their gravesite in Walla Walla. No formal service is planned.
Those wishing to sign Alan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
It is the family’s hope that each friend and family member will find a way to say their good-byes consistent with their personal beliefs.
Any donations in Alan’s name (in lieu of flowers, etc.) would be welcomed by groups aiding the developmentally disabled such as Community Living Services, Special Olympics, ARC, etc.
Goodbye Alan, may you rest in peace!
