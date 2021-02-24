Albert Jan Don, 65, lifelong resident of Prosser, passed away on Feb. 18, 2021 in Gold Beach, Oregon.
He was born on October 5, 1955 in Sunnyside to Jan and Gerry Don. He was raised and educated in Prosser and graduated from Prosser High School in 1974. He played on the Prosser Mustang football team as an offensive lineman all four years.
Albert met his future wife, Karen Jongsma at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church where they were married on June 17, 1977. The couple later became members of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Prosser and were active members of the congregation and Albert served as an elder.
Albert was born to a farmer and grew up on the Don Family Farm. He ultimately started his career with Wyckoff Farms and remained there for over thirty years. Albert was an innovator, one other growers would get ideas from. Even though he always thought of himself as a farmer first, as the Vineyard Operations Manager, Albert’s mechanical pruning, hedging and mechanical thinning practices led the industry. He was well known and respected in the ag community generally and the grape community in particular. His many awards as a wine grape grower speak volumes and were extremely well deserved.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with family and his grandkids. He also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, football, and motor cross.
He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Karen Don of Prosser; his children, Jason (Jen) Don of Prosser, Shawna (Gabe) Geise of Richland, Jeremy (Tess) Don of Bothell and Chad (Jillian) Don of Tenino; his grandchildren, Mason Albert, Seiji Parker, Wyatt Martin, Kameron Stone, Katie Rose, Kenji Porter and Merritt Lee.
He is also survived by his parents, Jan and Gerry Don of Prosser; his sister, Wendy (David) VanKlinken of Pasco; his brothers, Pete (Anna) Don and Joel (Andrea) Don all of Prosser; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Jongsma of Springfield, Ore.; sister-in-law, Sharon (Rick) Morris of Springfield, Ore.; brother-in-law’s, Jerry (Kristi) Jongsma of Sunnyside and Johnny (Teresa) Jongsma of Springfield, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Surviving aunts and uncles; Bas (Maria) Don, Allie (Otto) VanderBijl, Maddie (Leny) Don.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pieter (Wilempia) Don, Bets Don; Fred (Alice) Bierlink; Aunt and Uncle Jaap (Dicky) Don; and his father-in-law, Martin Jongsma.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Prosser Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will follow at Bethel Church at 3 pm. Suggested motels are the Best Western and Holiday Inn Express.
You may share a memory or leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.