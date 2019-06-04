Alberto DeLeon

Alberto De Leon, 89, passed away at his home in Pasco, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
He was born in Carrizo Spring, Texas to Alfredo and Maria De Leon. He was one of eight children. In 1945 he ventured to the state of Washington, making his way from Walla Walla to Mabton, and ending up at Yakima Chief Ranch, where he was hired on the spot.
This is where his career in the hop industry began. He loved what he did and was well known throughout the region for his vast knowledge of hop farming.
While working at Yakima Chief Ranch, Alberto met the love of his life, Olga Cerrillo. Alberto was drafted into the U.S. Army in May 1951. Shortly before he was to leave for Germany a promise of marriage was made. And upon his return, on July 12, 1954, Alberto and Olga were married. Their daughter Guadalupe Evans was born in 1960. Alberto was a man who was respected and admired. His love for his family, his country, and his amazing work ethic showed in all the things he did and had accomplished throughout his life.
We are all truly blessed to have had such an amazing man in our lives.
Alberto was preceded in death by his father, Alfredo De Leon, his mother, Maria De Leon, and his beloved wife, Olga De Leon.
He is survived by his daughter, Guadalupe (Gordan) Evans; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Araceli) Rojas, Julian Rojas and Miranda Rojas (Richard); and his two great-grandchildren, Avigail and Maddox Rojas.
Viewing and visitation was held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Following the service, he was laid to rest at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
