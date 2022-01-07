On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Alejandro (Alex) Carrizales, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 60.
Alex was born in Prosser, Washington on August 9, 1961, to Gregoria and Alejandro Carrizales. Alex was a sweet, easy-going child. He spent most of his time outdoors, where he was always tinkering with whatever he found in nature.
Alex met the love of his life, Sandy, in the 6th grade and married her on November 7, 1980. He graduated from Mabton High School where he lettered in football, wrestling, and track.
Alex inherited his work ethic from his father and his green thumb from his mother. He worked side by side with his dad on Smasne Farms, where he eventually became a foreman. Up until his passing, Alex lived on and managed the Triple “T” Orchards for over 20 years. Alex was also a volunteer firefighter in Mabton for 13 years and was an active Mabton Booster Club member.
Alex had a passion for the outdoors. His place of serenity was sitting around the campfire with his family, as we did on a yearly trip for his birthday. He thrived on his deck at the BBQ, making asada and chicken legs, while listening to 70’s music in the background. Many nights you could hear him cheering loudly and he rarely missed any of his kid’s or grandchildren’s sporting events.
An avid Pittsburg Steelers fan, he loved Sundays in front of the tv. A gifted artist, Alex could draw, build a gazebo out of willow branches, or turn a wine barrel into a masterpiece.
The greatest thing created, however, was his life with Sandy and the legacy that will live on through his children. On top of all that, he loved doing anything else that would bring him and his family closer together.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by father-in-law, Stan McCallum and brother-in-law, Scott Sexton. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Sandy Carrizales (McCallum) and his children, Chris McCallum (Andrea), Andy Carrizales (Angel), and Heather Carrizales-Garza (Ivan); his precious grandchildren Cassidy (Leo), Rieley, Andrew, Jansyn, Carter, Brayden, Kylie, Raiden, ZoZo and one great-granddaughter Addison. He will be well-remembered by his sisters Gracie Sexton, Nancy Benavides (Bob Gaston), mother-in-law Erma Rountry (Fred), brothers-in-law Marty (Lynaya), sister-in-laws Trish (Randy), Cindy, Jackie, and Laurie. He was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and countless others he touched along the way.
Viewing and visitation were held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. with an Evening Service to begin at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Alex’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.