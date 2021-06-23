Alejandro Navarro, 87, of Sunnyside passed away June 19, 2021. He was born July 11, 1933, in Mission, Texas, to Elena Garza, who together with her husband Benancio Cantu raised him.
He was one of two children, and together they worked in many different types of agriculture work, from the cotton fields of Texas to the fields of Kentucky and Indiana, from the time he was a young boy.
As a teenager, Alejandro met the love of his life Mariana Mendez while working in the fields with his close friends, the Mendez brothers. In 1953, they were married and began their lives together. They were blessed with eight children, six boys and two girls. They travelled the United States every year from their home in Texas to Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, to Oregon, and Washington as a family working tobacco, berries, grapes, beets, asparagus, apples, and pears, among other jobs. And it is from this life of work as a family that their children learned the importance of a strong work ethic and the relentless pursuit of a better life.
In 1968, they left their home in Texas one final time to make their lives in Washington, eventually choosing Sunnyside as their permanent home.
Once established, Alejandro went to school to become a mechanic and in 1973 he obtained his certification as a Master Mechanic despite his formal education ending in second grade. His perseverance continues to be a benefit to his entire family to this day as each of his sons and many of his grandsons learned from Alejandro’s skill and knowledge and acquired his keen mechanical aptitude.
Alejandro loved to fish and hunt. Hunting season was always his favorite time of year, where he spent time with his boys and jokingly sang “a hunting we will go!” Over the years, when hiking, scouting, and hunting became too difficult for him, he became the camp cook, always making sure everyone had a warm meal after a long day of hunting. His sons and grandsons will always cherish his early morning campfire coffee and his chile de molcajete with their dinners at night. The times shared around the campfire will never be forgotten.
Alejandro also loved music, dancing, and traveling to Texas. He enjoyed weekends dancing with his love Mariana, teaching his children how to glide across the dance room floor. He also made yearly trips to Texas to visit family and to New Mexico to visit his daughter Dora. Those trips were important to him, and he made the trip every year until his health no longer allowed him to do so safely. Later in life, he filled his days with daily visits with his daughter Alicia at her workplace, helping with small, odd jobs, and visiting with customers.
Seeing and visiting with his family was always important, regardless of what was happening in life, and the family could always count on his visit, as he made his daily rounds to see each of his children. Alejandro is survived by his loving family, Mariana M. Navarro; children: Tom (Lupe), Alejandro, David (Blanca), Alicia (Ernie) all of Sunnyside, Bert (Vickie) of Mabton, Dora (Vernon) of New Mexico, Carlos of Benton City, and Joe (Jenny) of Prosser; a sister, Juanita Salgado of Texas. He is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elena & Benancio Cantu; his daughter-in-law Juanita Navarro; grandchildren Griselda Navarro & Michael Navarro; and his best friend and cousin Cenovio Cantu.
We would like to give special thanks to our sister Alicia for all the love and care you gave to our father, as he aged, and his health needs changed. You have been a rock for us all.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Alejandro’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
