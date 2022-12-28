Alex Arevalo Jr., dedicated husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at his home in Sunnyside on Dec. 19, 2022 at the age of 63.
Alex was born to Alejandro “Alex” and Otila Arevalo Sr. on March 14, 1959, in Sunnyside, WA.
He remained a lifelong Sunnyside resident attending the local schools making countless memories along the way. Alex was a very personable guy that could strike up a conversation with anyone he’d meet. This made him a fast friend to many with most friendships lasting a lifetime.
He began his career in trucking working for his dad alongside his brothers hauling potatoes, onions and manure. He learned his work ethic from his father Alex Sr. and instilled that same work ethic in his children – “Go to work every day and be proud of what you do because the lazy man works twice,” was something he said often.
Alex drove truck for Independent Foods for the next 26 years, a job he loved that resulted in many friendships that would last a lifetime. Afterwards he purchased his first Peterbilt; the famous Purple Truck and started his own trucking company, 509 Transportation, in 2014. He worked tirelessly to make 509 a success, taking pride in being self employed and becoming “the boss.” Again, Alex was able to work with his brothers, and eventually his son Jacob, hauling fruit all over the Valley.
Alex has always been a go getter that was up for any adventure; qualities he’d need throughout his lengthy journey battling three different cancer diagnoses and diabetes. Giving up was never an option, and Judy, his wife of 39 years, was by his side every step of the way. Together they searched for the best doctors and treatments that would prolong and improve Alex’s quality of life to fulfill their dream of growing old together. Judy took her vows of “in sickness and in heath” very seriously and remained his caretaker and constant companion until his last breath.
Through the years, Alex enjoyed watching his children Nathan, Jaymee, and Jacob grow up and raise their own children making him a proud “Papa.” He loved having BBQs in his backyard surrounded by family and friends, cold beer, and a straight shot of Patron.
Alex missed fishing for salmon on the Columbia River with his dad and childhood friends. And he talked about taking his grandkids fishing as soon as his health improved. Alex also wanted to take one last trip down South in the truck with his brothers. Something he wasn’t able to accomplish during his time with us.
Alex enjoyed mornings with his brothers Mario and Jose, having coffee while Judy made breakfast. Alex’s children and both brothers were always around to help with whatever Alex and Judy needed, especially in his last days.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Judy Arevalo; their children Jaymee (Philip) Arevalo and Jacob (Sarah) Arevalo; his son Nathan (Rocio) Arevalo; his mother Otila Arevalo, brothers; Jose (Bertha) Arevalo and Mario Arevalo; sister Elsa Bower; six grandchildren; Gage, Joseph, Belen, Lilly, Philip and Arianna; in-laws; Joe & Jan Albrecht; Jeff (Sue) Albrecht, John (Tami) Albrecht, Jody Albrecht and Jinger (Robert) Jacobson, along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Alex Arevalo Sr. and his brother Armando Arevalo of Texas.
Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. followed by procession to graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.
A reception will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home after graveside services.
