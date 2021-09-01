Alex Kehl, Father, Grandpa, brother, uncle, and all-around good friend to many; left us August 15, 2021.
Dad was born on June 5, 1946, where he lived in the Yakima Valley his entire life. Dad graduated from East Valley High School in 1964 and in 1967 he started his 40.5 years at the Rosa Irrigation District, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed. Dad was an avid gardener who loved getting his feet in the dirt; there wasn’t a flower, fruit, or vegetable that he didn’t attempt to grow and grew very well. Dad’s passion for the outdoors was what made him the happiest.
He enjoyed hunting and camping with his friends and family; loved his jeeping trips with friends up in the mountains where he felt at home. My dad was a very simple man, he had the ability to sit and listen to anyone and give his perspective when asked, while hanging out around the firepit which was a place of many conversations. Dad loved saving every stray dog or cat that came his way not to mention all the birds he fed that called his place home. Dad’s only grandchild, Cameron, was a big bright spot in his life and he cherished every moment they had together. There will never be anyone like you again dad, they broke the mold after you. Survivors left behind are his daughter Cindy, son Craig and grandson Cameron, sister Donna, three nieces, and his beloved dog Bo. Dad didn’t want a service; his ashes will be spread in his favorite place in the mountains. Keep your memories of dad alive by remembering all the good times you shared together and that way he will live on forever in our hearts.
Those wishing to sign Alex’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
