Alex Stephen Newhouse was a man who loved deeply, gave unconditionally of himself and in return was very much loved by all who was fortunate enough to cross paths with him. A relationship with Alex meant that life was inevitably and delightfully fuller. Sadly, on July 25, 2021, this wonderful man left our world.
Alex was a country boy to the core, proudly born in Sunnyside to Steve and Mickey Newhouse. He grew up on his family’s fruit farm in Outlook surrounded by the freedom of open land and the companionship of a close, extended family. He attended and graduated from Sunnyside Christian School in 1998. Alex completed his undergraduate studies at Central Washington University before pursuing a Juris Doctorate degree from Gonzaga Law School in Spokane. He began his career in law in Yakima for the Department of Assigned Counsel in 2007, where he remained for the next five years. In 2012 Alex took the jump into private practice with the help and support of Doug and Roger Garrison, where he was taught valuable experiences that would expand his abilities as an attorney. In 2018, Alex relocated his practice to the current location on Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside and welcomed David Therrien-Power to the firm in April of 2019. Working in the lower valley and dedicating his life to helping his community gave Alex a great sense of pride. With his unique ability to think outside of the box and relate to people, Alex became known as someone to have in one’s corner.
Alex married Kelli, the love of his life, in 2003. Having been together since the age of 15, they spent nearly 26 years together growing up and learning about life, love and how to recognize what really mattered. They cherished raising their two kids together. For Alex and Kelli, family was everything, and anyone who knew them could see the love they had for each other, and their kids was genuine and profound. Every goodbye, big or small, was preceded with a kiss, a hug and the simple statement of “I love you”.
Alex possessed an enigmatic personality full of surprises that drew us all in. Alex made a point to pursue his passions to the fullest. Music was a big part of his world, and he was just as happy to sit at the piano playing one of his original compositions as he was blaring heavy metal in the weight room. Alex loved building and driving his trucks, which were a clear extension of his belief that life should be enjoyed. Alex made it no secret that he loved expressing himself. He was very proud of the artwork he chose to put on his body, with each piece being significant and well-thought out. He had a soft spot for animals and people who needed help. Alex loved to enjoy quiet moments on the water, away from the stress of life, with a fishing pole in his hand. He also left his mark on the area by painting the Superman Tower on Snipes Mountain, which portrays his fun zest for life. Alex was never intimidated by a challenge. He pursued life with brilliance, kindness, humor, compassion, light-heartedness, and in full force.
A celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations be made to the Yakima Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.