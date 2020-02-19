Alexandra Huffman, 47, of Everett passed away Feb. 4th, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Phil and Rosemary Shaw, and her two older brothers, Joe Rodriguez and Martin Yanez, and her son, Sean Slater.
Born and raised in Sunnyside, she lived most of her life in the Puget Sound area. She worked for the state as a financial officer for over 20 years, and most recently as a relationship banker in a prestigious branch. Her hard work and ethics were noticed and appreciated by all her coworkers.
She loved animals, travel, sunshine, reading, and playing games. She was a huge fan of Harry Potter, WSU Cougars, Harry Dresden and a lifelong connoisseur of wine.
She will be missed by family and friends, both new and old. Her ability to garner friends and warm others with her bright smile and contagious laughter were noticed by all.
She will be laid to rest with her late husband Rob Huffman in Sunnyside. May her final slumber bring her peace, may her final journey be as she lived, bold and fantastic.
Viewing and Visitation were held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside with a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Alexandra’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
