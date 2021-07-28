Alfonso Hernandez Garcia, 86, died on July 20, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
He was born on October 31, 1934, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of Florentino Garcia and Dolores Garcia (Hernandez).
He eventually moved to the United States where he met and married his wife, Gloria Lopez. Together they had a son Alfonso Garcia, Jr.
Alfonso became a U.S. Citizen and served in the United States Army, 9th Infantry Division, 47th Regiment in the 1950s.
Alfonso worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a Section Man and retired in 2001 after 30 years of service.
His lifelong interests included the restoration of classic automobiles, boxing, and he enjoyed the Seattle Seahawks, and the athletic games of the Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, and Eastern Washington University.
He was a devout Christian and was beloved by his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Garcia and son, Alfonso Garcia Jr. both of Yakima. His only surviving sibling is the Reverend, Juan Garcia of Yakima.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Inurnment will be at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Alfonso’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
