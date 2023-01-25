Alfredo Sanchez

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Alfredo Romero Sanchez. Alfredo was born on October 5, 1959 in Catarina, Jalisco, Mexico.
Alfredo, also known to many as Freddy or Flaco, was a hardworking man who was willing to help out with any household projects. If you asked him for something, he would never say no. The bigger and more challenging the project was, the better for him. Alfredo was a wonderful person who made friends with everyone. He was a person of little emotion, but we all felt his love for us, always.
Alfredo worked at the Cow Palace for over 35 years and truly enjoyed going to work. Not many people can say that, but he loved it. One of many reasons he loved going to work was because he got to work alongside his older brother Claudio. Together, those two were able to ensure that the dairy functioned smoothly. They took great pride in what they did, and they were blessed to have been able to do it together.
Alfredo looked forward to Saturday mornings as that the day he got to spend with his brothers, Jose Luis & Roberto, at his niece's house for breakfast. And boy did he love him some bacon!
Alfredo loved working with electronics, there was really nothing that he could not fix, invent or even make better.
Alfredo is survived by his loving wife Carmen Toscano, his son James Salazar, his mother Clementina Sanchez, his four brothers; Victor Sanchez, Claudio Sanchez, Roberto Sanchez & Jose Luis Sanchez, two sisters; Patricia Vera & Maribel Cuevas and countless nephews and nieces, great nephew & great nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Anatolio Sanchez.
Viewing will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at the Grandview Cemetery.
A reception will be held right after at Valley Hills Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral home is in care of all the arrangements.
