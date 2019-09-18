Alger William Cooper passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2019. He was born on Feb. 16, 1924 in Detroit, Mich., to Albert Arthur and June Bud Cooper.
He spent his childhood in Michigan where he attended grade school. In 1942, Alger signed on with the Navy during World War II, and met the love of his life, Mary Adeline (Yax). They married Feb. 3, 1945. In 1947 they relocated to Sunnyside, and later relocated to Seattle, where he became a supervisor for Boeing.
After retirement, he came back to Sunnyside where he signed on with the Sunnyside School District as a custodian.
Alger was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion in Sunnyside. He loved to dance, play pool, play cards, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family. The most important thing to him was the love he had for his family and friends; he will be deeply missed by many.
Alger was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary; brother Leslie; son David; grandsons, Adam S. Newton and Paul R. Shoemaker, and his parents, Albert and June Bud.
He is survived by his wonderful children; Alger S (Barbara) Cooper; Melody A Cooper; Joy M (Mark) Santee; Timothy J Cooper (Diane Chambers); Jane G (Joe McBride); Rosemary L (David) Vallade; Teresa I (Randall) Newton, and Gary W (Deborah) Cooper; his sister in law, Kathleen Cooper; niece, Patricia and nephew Michael. Alger was also blessed with more than 40 grandchildren, more than 50 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and numerous in-laws, friends and extended family.
A Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Sunnyside. The funeral service will be held at Valley Hills in Sunnyside at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 followed by graveside at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
