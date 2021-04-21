Alice Benedetti

Alice Louise (Johnson) Benedetti went home to her Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Fleur De Lis Adult Family Home in Kennewick, Washington.
Alice was born September 21, 1930 in Eight Mile, Alabama. She was the fifth of ten children of Henry Brady Johnson and Mamie (Byrd) Johnson.
She grew up with her family in Citronelle, Alabama, graduating from high school in June 1946 at the age of 16. In 1947, she ventured across the country to Sunnyside, Washington to visit both her brothers, Walter and Eugene. While waitressing at Bob’s Coffee House in Sunnyside, she met the love of her life and future husband Albert (Bert) Benedetti and decided to make Sunnyside her home.
They were married April 2, 1949 in Sunnyside. That same year they moved to El Paso, Texas for a year while Bert was in the U.S. Army, before moving back to Sunnyside where Bert joined his father Sam in their partnership, Benedetti’s Barber Shop.
Alice led a very busy and rewarding life raising their children and being involved in her church and her Sunnyside community. She was an active member and secretary for the United Methodist Church. She served as secretary of the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce and then at the local radio station, KREW, until she retired. She enjoyed the friendships she had established in church and through her work. She participated in varied church committees, a book club, and had been a member of P.E.O. Chapter EX.
Bert and Alice raised their family and enjoyed a long, happy life together. Bert passed away in 1999.
Alice moved to Grandview in 2001 and resided there until 2016. As her health began to decline, she moved to Kennewick to be closer to her daughter.
Alice was gracious and loving. She always had a smile and was quick to laugh. Her top priorities were to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend she could be, and she succeeded with flying colors.
She loved to visit with friends and family. She cherished calls and news of any, and all her relatives and friends and was always positive and kind.
Her whole essence was love of family and friends and we are all so lucky to have had her in our lives. We will miss her dearly but know she is now in Heaven watching over all of us just as she did so wonderfully in life.
Alice is survived by her three children, Gary (Sherry) Benedetti of Bonney Lake, Debbie (Pat) Barry of Pasco, and Brian (Jo) Benedetti of Lakewood; her four beloved grandchildren, Brady (Lindsey) Benedetti, Kory (Justen) Tinnon, Amy Barry, and Adam Barry; and six great grandchildren.
She is also survived by three siblings, Ella Mae (Theron) Lochner, Donald (Mary Alice) Johnson, and Jeff (Mary) Johnson; and a great number of nieces and nephews.
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside will coordinate the family’s private graveside service.
The family extends an invitation for a Celebration of Alice’s Life, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Eagles Hall.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Fleur De Lis Adult Family Home, 3203 S. Fisher Ct. Kennewick, WA 99337.
Those wishing to sign Alice’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
