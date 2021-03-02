Alma Isabel Aguilar-Gutierrez, 67, of Seatac, Washington and formerly of Clarkston, Washington, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021, after her long battle with cancer.
She was born January 3, 1954 in Yakima Valley, Washington, to Maria Fuentes and Fernando Aguilar. She grew up with her six siblings in Clarkston, Washington.
Alma spent her high school years living with her Uncle Octavio and Aunt Josephine Rodriguez, graduating from Grandview High School in 1972. She attended University of Washington in Seattle, finishing with a degree in Social Work.
Alma worked for King County Youth Source in Seattle for over 30 years, serving underprivileged youth. She was a fierce advocate for young people. Alma’s commitment to social justice was awarded when she and her colleagues received an award from the Obama Administration’s Dept. of Labor for the most effective one stop service provider for youth in the nation. Alma retired in January 2014, leaving behind a legacy of positive accomplishment in the lives of the youth she helped.
Alma married the love of her life, Alfredo de Luna Gutierrez on November 26, 2019, after sharing companionship together for the past 20 years.
She is survived by Alfredo of Seattle and his children and grandchildren of Mexico; her mother, Maria Maguire of Spokane; sisters Marie Eggart of Spokane; Alvie (Larry) Beitlich of Colbert; Angela Aguilar of Lewiston, Ida.; brothers Fernando Aguilar of Kennewick, Ernie (Kathy) Aguilar of Clarkston; Scott Crowder from Poulsbo, Prior Quigley (Marge) of St. George, Utah, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that held a special place in Alma’s heart.
Alma was preceded in death by stepdaughter Sandra Isabel de Luna Martinez, her father Fernando Aguilar; stepfather John Maguire; sister Linda Aguilar; stepsister Anne Daniel; brother-in-law’s William Eggart and Lynn Acheson.
Alma was a gentle, loving soul, showing compassion and empathy for others. She was fun and full of passion for life. She loved to travel with family and friends, playing cards, fishing, and family gatherings. Alma proudly celebrated her Mexican heritage. She was an excellent cook of Mexican cuisine and loved sharing family recipes and teaching many nieces and nephews so they could carry on the tradition.
Alma was a living miracle and constant source of inspiration. With each diagnosis, she defied the medical norms and lived magnificently without complaint or self-pity. Alma went home with the same joyful dignity in which she lived her life.
Alma will be laid to rest in Clarkston, Wash. March 19, memorial services will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 a.m. and burial services at 12:30 p.m. at Vineland Cemetery, following a luncheon afterwards at Holy Family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to King County Youth Source, Dept. of Community and Human Services, 401 5th Avenue, Suite 500, Seattle, WA
