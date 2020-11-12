Amparo Munoz

Amparo was a kindhearted, loving soul that brightened any room she walked in.
Many people knew her while growing up in Sunnyside at her parent’s bakery La Rosita. She always had a story to tell and never forgot the name of anyone who showed her kindness.
Amparo loved trips to the zoo, shopping, and having a good meal at a restaurant.
Being around family and friends at barbeques, baby showers, weddings, Quinceaneras, and birthday parties brought her much joy especially when there was a Mariachi.
Taking long drives and getting a mocha always made her smile. She also loved when people would bring her little cositas, as she called it, or gifts.
Amparo also had much love from and for the special needs community in Sunnyside. She could not wait to attend their community activities, especially the dances. Halloween was by far her favorite holiday as she could dress up, cut a rug at the dance, and go trick-or-treating.
The family would like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice for their wonderful care of our beloved Amparito and support of the family.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Inurnment will follow at a late date at the Sunnyside Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Amparo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.