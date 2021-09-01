Andres Garcia, 22, passed away on August 22, 2021, at Astria Hospital in Sunnyside.
Andres was born June 15, 1999 in Sunnyside, Washington the son of Laura (Romero) and Raul Garcia. He was the fourth child of six children.
Andres graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 2018. His further plans were in the electrical program at Perry Tech in Yakima.
Andres loved football, shooting ranges, Spanish music, Pokémon, and an anime show called Naruto. He also enjoyed hanging out with family and friends.
Andres had a passion for taking photos and had dreams of becoming a barber. His favorite foods consisted of wings, hotdogs, and hamburgers.
Andres had a smile that would brighten a room and contagious laugh that would make you laugh right along with him. He was a well-rounded respectful man.
Andres was loved by so many leaving behind parents, girlfriend, siblings, extended family, and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, with burial at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
Those wishing to sign Andres’ online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
