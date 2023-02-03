Andrew L. Leyendekker, 57, passed away peacefully in his home January 24, 2023, surrounded by many people who cared for him.
Andrew was born May 17, 1965, in Dinuba, California at Alta Hospital, the youngest of 11 siblings.
Andrew lived in Yakima after moving from Selah in 1991. Andrew’s family would like to thank everyone who has help care for Andrew. Andrew’s mother is quoted as saying, “He had the best life and lived in a beautiful home with caring friends!”
Proceeding Family: Siblings: Jenny (Dave) Freeburg; Ina (Dave) Honarkhah; Wilma (Jeff) Cobb; Charles (Dezerae); Sidney (Karlynn); Helen (Doug) Grabner; Richard, and Frank.
Preceding in passing: Father Arthur; Mother Helen; and brothers Arthur Jr; & Gerben.
A graveside service will be held at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in Sunnyside WA. Feb. 10th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
A celebration of life potluck will be held Feb. 21st, 2023, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peartree Clubhouse, 2902 Powerhouse Rd. Yakima 98902.
Join us in sharing the many great memories Andrew created during his lifetime.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.