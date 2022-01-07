Angel Napoleon Jr. Reyna passed away suddenly at the age of 26 on December 29, 2021, in Yakima, Washington.
Angel was born in Pullman, Washington on November 3, 1995. Angel is survived by his Mother Juanita Reyna, Father Angel Reyna, and Brothers Keanu and Rocky Reyna. He is survived by his loving maternal and paternal grandparents and by many endearing aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Tia Soco and cousin Jenoah Farias.
Angel worked at McDonalds as a Manager for the last three years in Sunnyside and Yakima, while he attended Colorado Technical University where he was pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Psychology. He had previously received his Associates of Arts degree from Yakima Valley Community College and was a high school graduate of Mabton Junior Senior High School in 2014.
Angel loved to play Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons and even competed in tournaments. He also loved sports and played football, basketball, and track in high school. Angel’s other interests included video games, reading, and watching the Seahawks.
Angel had a big heart and was Rocky’s Best Buddy. Angel was very chill and had a contagious laugh. He was known to light up a room with his delightful smile and humble attitude.
He was a simple man that will forever be remembered in the hearts of his loved ones.
