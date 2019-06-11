Angel Tovar Soto, 82, passed away peacefully from this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1936 in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Pablo Tovar and Cirila Soto.
Angel, a 48-year resident of Grandview, loved gardening, watching baseball and spending time with his children and grand kids. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Angel is preceded in death by his loving wife Maria Trinidad Tovar Martinez.
He is survived by his children, daughter Elidia Ramirez and husband Jose Isabel; son, Pablo Tovar and wife Jaqueline; daughter Noemi Tovar and husband Luis Medrano, brothers Monico Tovar, Martin Tovar and wife Elisa; grandchildren: Jose Angel, Ricardo, Cristobal and Sebastian Ramirez; Jonathan, Christian and Jamay Tovar; and Sofia Medrano-Tovar; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Jolyssah, Malachi, Hayden and Raziel Ramirez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside
A second viewing will follow at Valley Hills at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, with funeral services at 11 a.m.
A reception will take place in the Valley Hills Family Hall at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
