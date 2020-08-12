Our dearly beloved mom, Anna Maria Rodriguez (Hernandez), 69, of Sunnyside, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital in Spokane. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted family at the time of her passing.
She was born on February 15, 1951, in Weslaco, Texas to Secundina and Macario Hernandez, and she was the eighth of 10 children.
Mom, along with all her siblings, are legacies of the Bracero Program which started in 1942. Mom and her siblings migrated from Weslaco to Oregon, then finally to Washington state.
Mom worked in the fields but always spoke about how important it was that her mom see her graduate high school. Mom attended grade school in Prosser until she attended Sunnyside High School, where she graduated in 1970.
After graduation, mom attended beauty school in Sunnyside where the Mini Mall is now located. After completing beauty school, mom also would trim her children’s, husband’s, and other relatives’ hair for so many years.
Anna would eventually work for the Yakima Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher for 10 years. She then left the Sheriff’s Office and worked at Hillcrest Manor (now Prestige Care and Rehabilitation) as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for over 30 years. Sometimes, she would trim the residents’ hair at the nursing home. She retired as a CNA in 2018.
While mom worked during swing or night shifts, she also was highly involved with dad’s auto body repair business. She was so great at multitasking and so hard working. She taught her children so much about never giving up and being a loving person.
Mom dedicated her life to being a great and loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. When she could, she would attend her family’s sports and award celebrations. Mom made sure to see as many relatives as she could and give them gifts. Mom spent a lot of time giving her children’s friends rides after practices and making homemade tacos for her kids and their friends.
Mom used to tell us “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, just as long as you get it done,” and “I love you.” Mom always knew what to say to make us feel special. Amongst all her accomplishments, she greatly loved being a mother, grandma and wife.
Mom enjoyed watching Lifetime Movie Network, reading books, listening to oldies music on Cherry FM, playing a disco CD while she drove in her car, and watching the Seattle Mariners play.
Mom loved to go to yard sales and take anyone who wanted to go; especially her sister, Connie, and granddaughter, Aleeya. She would always collect angels and talk about what new items she found that she could add to her angel collection.
Mom always had a laugh that carried for miles and a smile that would light up a room. Her presence was warm and loving. She loved to store snacks all over the house because she loved her sweets.
Mom loved to take pictures and has so many memories of her life because she loved to look back at them. Mom cared so much for people and was always thinking about the needs of others. She would always put her needs last and try her best to comfort who she could.
We are so honored and fortunate to have had a wonderful woman to be our mom, sister-in-law, friend, wife, aunt, sister, and grandmother who’s now in heaven watching over us. Heaven gained another angel.
She is survived by her husband, Ermenejildo ‘Meadow’ Rodriguez Sr., two sons, Ermenejildo ‘Meadow’ Rodriguez Jr.; and Benny Rodriguez, one daughter, Amanda Jimenez Rodriguez, a granddaughter, Aleeya Guzman, and numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, Secundina and Macario Hernandez, one sister, Valentina Sanchez, two brothers, Juan and Genaro Hernandez, two nieces, Alma Sanchez and Emila Hernandez, two nephews, Javier and David Hernandez, a great-niece, Stephanie Trinidad, and a great-nephew, Carlos Gonzalez.
Memorial services will be held August 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mom’s ashes will rest with her husband at their home which they’ve made for many years with their children.
There will be an online viewing option for those who cannot attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The family wishes to thank everyone for all their support. If you’d wish to donate to help our mom’s medical expenses, please donate on the GoFundMe page.
