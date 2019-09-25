Annabelle Hernandez, 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Richland.
Annabelle was born on Feb. 28, 1958 in Fresno, Calif., to Aaron and Rosita Hernandez. Shortly after her birth, the Hernandez family returned to Sunnyside to stay permanently.
Annabelle was very talented in everything she pursued. She enjoyed creating quilts, scarves, solving sudoku puzzles, and many other different hobbies.
She was always known for having a big smile and laughing often.
For 25 years Annabelle worked for the Sunnyside School District in the migrant education program. Her work at migrant education was something she was very proud of and would speak of often.
Although she never had children, she saw her two nephews as her own children and would spend as much time with them as possible.
Annabelle was known for putting others before herself and her strong devotion in her faith. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Annabelle was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Hernandez and her sister, Nora Hernandez.
She is survived by her mother Rosita Hernandez of Sunnyside), her two brothers Adrian of Moxee and Aaron Hernandez of Twin Falls, Idaho; her sister Elsa Hernandez of Mesa, Ariz., and her two nephews Matthew Sagen of Yakima and Zachary Sagen of Mesa, Ariz. She is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.
Services for Annabelle will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Julio Peña of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witness will be commencing the service.
Those wishing to sign Annabelle’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
