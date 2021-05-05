Antonio Nava Fiero was born on January 8, 1948 and passed away on April 17, 2021 in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico.
Antonio had, like many Mexicanos before him, traveled to El Norte in search of work. For over the last 20 years, Antonio had worked as a tractor driver in the orchards and grape fields in the Mattawa area.
He was one of the thousands who came to the fields of Washington harvesting the fruits and vegetables we all consume. He was one of the thousands who came north to work, pay their taxes, follow the law and be positive contributing members to society at large. He is one of the thousands who, after their usefulness has passed, may be forgotten.
This is to honor you, Antonio, you will not become one of the forgotten.
Antonio’s partner, Evarista (Eva) Garcia, a long time Sunnyside resident, died in October 2017. They had enjoyed their life together for over 17 years.
As Eva’s cancer progressed, they decided it would be best if Antonio returned to Mexico once she finally lost her battle. With the interruption of Covid in some of his earning months, Antonio wanted to work one more season and planned to return to Mexico after the 2021 apple harvest. However, he became ill and had been unable to work.
Antonio returned to his pueblo in Oaxaca, Mexico in mid-March. He died one month later, almost to the day, with his daughters at his side and was laid to rest in Santiago Yolomecatl, Oaxaca.
Antonio is survived by his three daughters, Eunice, Migdalia and Adalid and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Arely.
Antonio is also survived here in Washington, his second home, by those who loved Eva and appreciated his love for her and his dedication to her until her last breath.
Antonio, you will be missed. We are glad you are free of the pain of your diabetes and how it wracked your body at the end.
That your daughters were able to see you once more before you took your last journey gives us comfort.
We know you are reunited with Eva and ask that you give her hugs and kisses from us.
Que en paz descanses, Antonio.
